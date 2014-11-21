Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Ceasefire violated 63 times in a day

Baku. 21 November.REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in different directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 63 times in a day, Report was told by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces from the positions located near Shikhlar, Sarijali, Shuraabad, Bash Garvand, Kangarli, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Veysalli, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli villages of Fizuli, Mehdili of Jabrail and at the unnamed heights in Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.