Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Ceasefire violated on frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 47 times

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire

12 December, 2014 09:55

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in different positions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 47 times within a day. Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense. Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gushchuayrim village and at the unnamed heights in Gazakh region, from the positions located in Vozashen village of Ijevan region and Voskevan village of Noyemberyan; Azerbaijani positions in Alibayli village of Tovuz region from the positions located in Mosesgekh and Aygepar villages of Berd region. The positions of Azerbaijani units underwent fire from the positions located near Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Marzili, Yusifjanli, Shikhlar, Shuraabad, Bash Garvand villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand , Horadiz, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions. The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.