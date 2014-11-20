Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Ceasefire violated 40 times within a day

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 40 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces were fired on from the positions located near Shikhlar, Sarijali, Kangarli, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Ashaghi Veysalli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli villages of Fizuli, Mehdili of Jabrail and at the unnamed heights in Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions by Armenian units.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.