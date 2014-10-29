Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Ceasefire violated 30 times in a day

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire agreement was violated in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 30 times in a day.

Report informs referring to the Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces from the positions located near Yusifjanli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Kangarli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Ashaghi Veysalli, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli villages of Fizuli and at the unnamed heights of Khojavand, Fizuli, Jabrail regions.

The opposite side was silenced by retaliatory fire.