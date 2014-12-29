Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Ceasefire violated 125 times within two days

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 62 times in a day.

Report was told by the press service of Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

Armenians fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces located in unnamed heights at Gazakh region from the positions located in unnamed heights of Armenia’s Ijevan region, as well as from the positions located at Vozashen village of Noyemberyan region.

The Azerbaijan positions were also subjected to fire from the positions near Goyarkh village of Terter region, Yusifjanly, Merzily, Sarijaly, Shikhlar, Jevahirly, Kangarly, Bash Garvand, Shirvanly, Garagashly villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyly, Ashagy Seyidehmedly, Ashagy Veyselly, Ashagy Abdurrahmanly villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located at unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.

It should be noted that, previous day ceasefire violated by the enemy 63 times in various directions.