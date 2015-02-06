Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Blows inflicted on enemy recently threaten the invaders

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ The opening ceremony of newly established military unit fully equipped with modern facilities was held according to the order of Supreme Commander of Armed Forces, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs referring to the official website of MD, the staff of the ministry attended the opening of the unit and reviewed newly opened headquarters, military camps, training complex, the stocks of military equipment, camp guard, set square, a cafeteria, a medical center, boiler rooms and other facilities.

Defense Minister addressed the personnel and noted the work done to develop the moral and psychological preparation, to improve the welfare of personnel and strengthen the material-technical base as a result of the high care and attention of the Supreme Commander to the the military buildup in recent years.

"The blows inflicted on the enemy recently threaten the invaders. Armenian paralyzed, its economy is falling down, the army is on the verge of collapse. The enemy must understand that the only way is to withdraw the occupied territories. Otherwise, our Armed Forces, peoples and state will carry out their sacred duty- the mission of liberation of our lands," the Defense Minister stated.

The staff of the Ministry of Defence had dinner with military personnel after marching past the tribune.