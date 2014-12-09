Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Armenian reconnaissance and sabotage groups destroyed

Baku. 9 December.REPORT.AZ/Armenian reconnaissance and sabotage groups attempted to cross the contact line in the direction of the south of the front in the evening on December,8.

Report was told by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

As the result of alertness of the units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the vigilance of approaching enemy in advance and beforehand measures, Armenian side was forced to retreat with numerous casualties.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces have no casualties, the situation along the frontline is under the complete control.