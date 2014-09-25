Azerbaijan creates patrolling groups along frontline area

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani side will form patrolling groups of volunteers from the local communities on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian Armed Forces - in the settlement along the frontline area.

Report informs, it was noted at the decree of Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev on “Some security measures on the contact line between the Republic of Azerbaijan Armed Forces and Armenian Armed Forces”.

Patrolling groups will be formed to strengthen the defense, as well as, to increase the vigilance of the residents.

The patrolling groups are considered to form in the areas adjacent to the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian Armed Forces by the coordination councils on defense issues established in accordance with the Azerbaijani President’s Decree No.667 on “Establishment of coordination councils for defense and patronage to military units and groups” dated January 9, 1998.