Azerbaijan Army serviceman killed

The units of the armed forces of Armenia, grossly violating the ceasefire regime on the front line, once again carried out a provocation

At a time when the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group pay a visit to our republic, on May 30 in the morning, a serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army Omarov Agil Akif was killed by a sniper shot by the enemy in the direction of the Aghdam district.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expresses its deep condolences to the family and relatives of the shehid (martyr)!