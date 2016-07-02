Azay Guliyev: OSCE should achieve settlement of conflict in the South Caucasus basing on principals of international law

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE should achieve the settlement of conflicts in Moldova and South Caucasus basing on the principals of international law.

Report informs, speaking at the annual session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Tbilisi, said Deputy Chairman of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Committee on Political Affairs and Security, MP Azay Guliyev.

He recalled that last year in Helsinki a new resolution was adopted about the adherence to the Helsinki principles: "I think it could serve a basis of legal framework for settlement of conflicts in the OSCE area. Germany declared the settlement of conflicts as a priority in OSCE chairmanship and did a number of initiatives in this regard. I personally believe that OSCE should support the statements that have been made constantly by the chairman-in-office about unacceptability and danger of the existence status-quo for Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict."

Guliyev also expressed hope that recent meetings between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia will soon bring concrete results in solving of Nagorno Karabakh conflict.