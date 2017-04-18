Azay Guliyev: Lawmakers of OSCE MG countries may meet to discuss Karabakh conflict

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Lawmakers of the OSCE Minsk Group member countries may meet in coming months to contribute to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement".

Report informs, Vice-Speaker of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA), Member of Azerbaijani Parliament Azay Guliyev said.

Speaking about meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian MPs, A.Guliyev said that common initiatives exist on the meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian MPs, however, no concrete decision has been adopted yet.