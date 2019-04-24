Greminger: Lavrov is confident enough that now we are on the right track

“Nagorno-Karabakh settlement was discussed during the meeting of OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow,” OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger said.

Russian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that he spoke to journalists on the result of the meeting.

Greminger noted that Lavrov informed him about the results of the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia held on April 15 in Moscow.

"And he was confident enough that we are now on the right track," said the OSCE Secretary General.