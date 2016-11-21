Austrian FM: We are ready to mediate between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Austria is ready to mediate between Azerbaijan and Armenia on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement".

Report informs, Austria's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Integration Sebastian Kurz said in an interview with Armenpress.

"We are not a member of the OSCE Minsk Group, but we are doing our best to support Minsk process. Of course, there is no military solution to the conflict. The parties should be involved to the maximum cooperation and negotiations.

The resurgence of conflict again can be crucial and international community from Moscow to Washington does not support it. There are various proposals on the table now", the minister said.

Notably, Austria will chair the OSCE Minsk Group in 2017.