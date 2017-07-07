 Top
    Austrian Ambassador: Killing of baby girl a great tragedy

    Axel Wech: As incumbent OSCE chair, Austria has obligation to be a mediator in the conflict settlement

    Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ Killing of the baby girl is a great tragedy. We offer condolences to family of the deceased," said Austrian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Axel Wech.

    According to him, as the incumbent OSCE chair, Austria has obligation to be a mediator in the conflict settlement: "We cannot take anybody`s side. Our main purpose is to bring the parties together and find a solution to the problem."

    Axel Wech also added that the OSCE had numerous proposals related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, but parties to the conflict should accept them themselves: "The OSCE does not have capacity to implement any solution in a mandatory way." 

