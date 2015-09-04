​Aurelia Grigoriu: Double standards policy allows Armenia to behave so insolently

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Firing civilians in Tartar and constant provocations by Armenia cause condemnation and resentment. Unfortunately, Armenia makes gross violations of human rights and especially of the right to live. The policy of double standards on the part of European media and political circles in both Europe and Russia allows Armenia to behave so insolently. Impunity generates new crimes."

Report was told by the former Parliamentary Ombudsman, the Chairman of the Public Chamber of Moldova, Aurelia Grigoriu.

Grigoriu also addressed the so-called "human rights defenders" who advocate the rights of so-called "political prisoners" in Azerbaijan. She encouraged them to go to the embassies and consulates of Armenia and demand an immediate end of violations of fundamental human rights and the cease-fire on civilians. "Demand to liberate 20% Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia - Nagorno-Karabakh region and 7 surrounding districts. And then you can consider and call yourselves human rights activists, not opportunists," said A.Grigoriu.