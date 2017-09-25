Athens today hosts PACE Subcommittee to discuss frozen conflicts settlement

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/544c1392bd0fe10478d5cffeecba7fd1/335e131c-7c04-472f-96c1-86f2fcd6f390_292.jpg

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today, in Athens, the PACE Sub-Committee on Conflicts between Council of Europe Member States will discuss the settlement of frozen conflicts.

Report informs, Chairman of the Subcommittee Stefan Schennach said.

According to him, the meeting will be held with participation of high-level OSCE representatives.

Notably, in March, the member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Stefan Schennach was elected Chairman of the new PACE Subcommittee on conflicts. Stefan Schennach is also a co-rapporteur of the PACE Monitoring Committee.

Earlier, he stated that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict would become one of the three priority issues that the new subcommittee would be dealing with.