Associate Professor at Malmö University: International laws regarding Karabakh conflict not implemented

Unfortunately, no breakthrough has been achieved in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, said the chief of the Center for Analysis of International Relations, Farid Shafiyev.

According to Report, Shafiyev spoke at the presentation of the book "Contested Territories and International Law: A Comparative Study of the Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict and the Aland Islands Precedent " by Kamala Makili-Aliyeva, associate professor at the University of Sweden at Malmö.

"The subject of international law in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has not even been sufficiently studied. After all, if this conflict is considered from the perspective of international law, then no issue of self-determination would arise. The negotiation process has gone very far into the political channel, and aspects of international law are left behind. Therefore, we have all the problems in which it is impossible to find common ground on some objective facts. That is, we have the position of the parties, but in the middle, there are no objective factors, which is the law. The law is objective. And only the interest of the parties, namely Azerbaijan, Armenia and the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, can return the issue of settlement to the negotiation format, " he said.