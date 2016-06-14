 Top
    Close photo mode

    Assistant to President of Russia: Putin will discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement on June 20

    Vladimir Putin first hold separate meetings with Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold separate meetings with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan in St. Petersburg, then a tripartite meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh settlement will be held.

    Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said.

    "On June 20, St. Petersburg will play host to planned trilateral talks between presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia on the known problem of Nagorno-Karabakh settlement. As expected, first Vladimir Putin will meet separately with Ilham Aliyev and Serzh Sargsyan, then three presidents will hold talks together", Y.Ushakov said.

    Notably, earlier Armenian media wrote that such a meeting will be held in St. Petersburg on June 26.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi