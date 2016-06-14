Assistant to President of Russia: Putin will discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement on June 20

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold separate meetings with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan in St. Petersburg, then a tripartite meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh settlement will be held.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said.

"On June 20, St. Petersburg will play host to planned trilateral talks between presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia on the known problem of Nagorno-Karabakh settlement. As expected, first Vladimir Putin will meet separately with Ilham Aliyev and Serzh Sargsyan, then three presidents will hold talks together", Y.Ushakov said.

Notably, earlier Armenian media wrote that such a meeting will be held in St. Petersburg on June 26.