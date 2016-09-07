Aslambek Aslakhanov: No lasting peace will be between Azerbaijan and Armenia without Russia

Moscow. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ Taking into account recent events unfolding in the Middle East, friendship between Russia and Azerbaijan is vitally important for both countries. Report was told by Russian politician, a member of the Federation Council, retired Police Colonel-General Aslambek Aslakhanov.

Relations between the countries have gone through difficult times. Today we can say that they are close to ideal.Azerbaijan is friend, neighbor and partner of Russia.Taking into account events unfold in the Middle East, our friendship is vital for both countries", said A.Aslakhanov.

Touching upon the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, he stressed that "prosperity keys not owned by those who seek war, but those who seek peace."

According to him, Azerbaijan in this context "give odds to anyone."

"I hope that the Karabakh conflict in the near future, too, will find its fair solution. Now Russia applies force to the peaceful settlement of conflict. There will not be lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia without Russia", he added.