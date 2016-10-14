Armenians violated ceasefire 15 times in a day

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 15 times throughout the day.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

According to the information, Armenian armed forces, located in nameless hills in Noyemberian region and Vazashen village of Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kamarli village and nameless hills in Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Garagashli village of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli village of Fuzuli region, as well as nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Fuzuli and Jebrail regions.