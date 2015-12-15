Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 96 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Gushchu Ayrim, Kemerli, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region from positions located in Voskevan, Dovekh villages of Noyemberyan region and Berkaber village of Ijevan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Talish, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Novruzlu, Javahirli, Kengerli, Sarijali, Shuraabad, Garagashli, Yusifjanli, Merzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyiahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 100 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.