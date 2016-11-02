Armenians violated ceasefire using mortars, grenade launchers and machine guns

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 26 times throughout the day using 60-mm mortars, grenade launchers and large caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

According to the information, Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gizilhajili village of Qazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh village of Tartar region and Garagashli village of Aghdam region, as well as the nameless hills in Goranboy, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.