Armenians violated ceasefire using mortars 97 times in a day

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 97 times within a day by using 60 and 82-mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns, Report was informed by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located on the nameless heights of Gazakh region from positions located on the nameless heights of Ijevan region. In addition, Agdam village of Tovuz region took fire from Mosesgekh village of Berd region. Also positions in the nameless heights in the Krasnoselsk region fired on our positions in the nameless heights in the Gadabay region of Azerbaijan.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Talysh, Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Goyarkh, Yarimja, Chayli, Chilaburt of Tartar, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Kengerli, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Shuraabad Garagashagli, Merzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz of Fizuli, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli, Ashaghy Abdurrahmanli villages of Fizuli region,Mehdili villages of Jabrail region,as well as at the unnamed heights of, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operating conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 104 shots on Armenian positions.