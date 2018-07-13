Armenians violated ceasefire using mortars

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 95 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns and 60 millimeter mortars (2 shells).

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Aygeovit village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghdam village and on nameless hills in Tovuz region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.