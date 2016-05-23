Armenians violated ceasefire using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 15 times in the day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region from positions located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region, in Aghdam and Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region from positions located in Mosesgekh and Chinari villages of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located at unnamed heights of Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.



