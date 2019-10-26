Armenians violated ceasefire using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 20 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gizilhajili village and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Munjuglu village of Tovuz region, and in Zamanly village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Taghibeyli, Kangarli, Novruzlu villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.