Armenians violated ceasefire 113 times using large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 113 times.

Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region from positions located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region also Kokhanabi village of Tovuz region took fire from the positions located at unnamed heights of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talysh, Gulistan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Novruzlu, Sarijali, Kengerli, Yusifjanli, Shikhlar, Merzili, Javahirli, Shuraabad villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili villages of Jabrail region as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operating conditions, 163 shots fired by Azerbaijani Armed Forces on Armenian positions.