Armenians violated ceasefire using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 10 times throughout the day, using large caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar, Vazashen villages in Ijevan region, in Barekamavan village and nameless hills in Noyemberian region, in Chinari village in Berd region and nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in nameless hills, Bala Jafarli, Gaymagli and Kamarli villages in Gazakh region and nameless hills in Tovuz and Gadabay regions.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Kuropatkino village of Xojavand region, as well as, nameless hills in Goranboy region.