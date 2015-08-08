Armenians violated ceasefire using heavy and large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ Over the past day, Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 110 times in a day in various areas of the frontline using heavy and large-caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces from positions in the nameless heights in the Krasnoselsk region fired on our positions in the nameless heights in the Gadabay region of Azerbaijan.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Gulustan village of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Sarijali, Javahirli, Kengerli, Novruzlu, Shuraabad, Yusifjanli Shirvanli villages of Agdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Horadiz, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the nameless heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.