Armenians violated ceasefire on the frontline 86 times within a day

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 86 times within a day. Report was informed by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region, Kamarli and Farahli villages and unnamed heights of Gazakh region from the positions located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region and Barekamavan, Shavarshavan, Dovekh villages of Noyemberyan region. In addition, Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselks region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu, Talish villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Giziloba, Chayli villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Garagashli, Javahirli, Kangarli, Marzili, Sarijali, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.