Armenians violated ceasefire 69 times within a day

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 69 times within a day.

Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region, Gizilhajili, Farahli and Kamarli villages and at the unnamed heights of Gazakh region from the positions located in Paravakar, Berkaber villages of Ijevan, Shavarshavan and Dovekh villages of Noyemberyan region. In addition, Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselks region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Gulustan, Talish, Tapgaragoyunlu villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt Giziloba villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Shuraabad, Kangarli, Sarijali, Bash Garvand, Yusifjanli, Javahirli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.