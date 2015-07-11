Armenians violated ceasefire on the frontline 55 times within a day

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 55 times within a day. Report was informed by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kamarli village and unnamed heights of Gazakh region from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Ijevan region and in Dovekh village of Noyemberyan region; Azerbaijani positions located in Aghdam village of Tovuz region were also fired on from the positions located in Mosesgekh village of Berd region. In addition, Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselks region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu, Talish, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt Goyarkh, Giziloba villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Yusifjanli, Garagashli, Javahirli, Kangarli, Novruzlu villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.