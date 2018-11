Armenians violated ceasefire on the direction of Fuzuli region

11 July, 2016 09:48

https://report.az/storage/news/138b01bb2ee5a8e69cd930ffa68f2717/c88d2d55-5294-4819-b6ed-51ef5700064e_292.jpg Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire on the direction of Fuzuli region of Azerbaijan. Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry. Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Garakhanbayli village of Fuzuli region.