Armenians violated ceasefire 116 times in a day

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 116 times within a day by using 60 and 80-mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Gizilhajili, village of Gazakh region from positions located in Berkaber village of Ijevan. Also from positions in the nameless heights in the Krasnoselsk region fired on our positions in the nameless heights in the Gadabay region of Azerbaijan.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu, Talysh, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Giziloba villages of Tartar region, Kengerli, Merzili, Sarijali, Yusifjanli, Novruzlu, Javahirli, Shuraabad, Shikhlar villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Ashaghy Abdurrahmanli, Gorgan, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail regionas well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Taking into account the operating conditions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, 151 shots fired by Azerbaijani army on Armenian positions.