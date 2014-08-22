Armenians violated ceasefire in the directions of Aghdam and Goranboy regions

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire in different directions.
https://report.az/storage/news/d82cfc866882980ae5e5b068d96bc98f/23a58449-c0cc-41b4-ae77-9cc36df9d900_292.jpg
Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Defense, Armenian units fired the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces from the positions located near Shikhlar village of Aghdam region and Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region.
The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.
İlkin PirəliNews Author