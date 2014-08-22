 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenians violated ceasefire in the directions of Aghdam and Goranboy regions

    The opposite side was silenced by retaliatory fire

    Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire in different directions.

    Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Defense, Armenian units fired the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces from the positions located near Shikhlar village of Aghdam region and Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region.

    The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi