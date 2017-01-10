Armenians violated ceasefire a total of 40 times using large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 40 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh, Barekamavan villages in Noyemberyan region, in Chinari, Mosesgekh, Aygepar villages and in nameless hills in Berd region and in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Gaymagli villages of Qazakh region, Aghbulag, Aghdam and Alibayli villages of Tovuz region and in nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Bash Garvand village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.