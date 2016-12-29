Armenians violated ceasefire a total of 39 times in a day

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 39 times throughout the day.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar village in Ijevan region, in Aygepar, Mosesgekh villages in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnagishlag village and in nameless hills in Gazakh region, Alibayli and Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Javahirli, Shikhlar villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.