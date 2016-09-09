Armenians violated ceasefire a total of 24 times in a day

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 24 times throughout the day.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan village in Noyemberian region, nameless hills in Ijevan village, Chinari village and nameless hills in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gaymagli village and nameless hills in Gazakh region, Kokhanabi village and nameless hills in Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Marzili village of Aghdam region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region and Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, as well as, nameless hills in Goranboy and Tartar regions.