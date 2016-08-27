Armenians violated ceasefire a total of 14 times throughout the day

Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 14 times throughout the day, "Report" informs citing press service of Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar village in Ijevan region, in nameless hills in Berd and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, Kokhanabi village of Tovuz region and nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The ceasefire was also violated in Jevahirli, Novruzlu villages of Aghdam region, in Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, as well as in nameless hills in Goranboy and Fuzuli regions.