    Armenians violated ceasefire a total of 11 times in a day

    Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire

    Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 11 times throughout the day.

    Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD). 

    Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village in Noyemberian region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Bala Jafarli village in Gazakh region.

    The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as nameless hills in Goranboy and Jebrail regions.

