Armenians violated ceasefire 99 times in a day

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire 99 times in a day along the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located at Gushchu Ayrim village of Gazakh region from positions located at Voskepar village of Noyemberyan region, Aghdam village of Tovuz region from Mosesgekh village of Berd region, unnamed heights of Gadabay region from positions located at unnamed heights in Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Gulustan, Tapgaragoyunlu villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Yarimja, Goyarkh of Tartar region, Javahirli, Kengerli, Sarijali, Bash Garvand, Shikhlar, Novruzlu, Merzili, Garagashli, Shuraabad villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operating conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 110 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.