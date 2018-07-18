Armenians violated ceasefire 98 times a day

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 98 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village of Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Gaymagly, Gushchu Ayrim, Ashaghy Eskipara villages of Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Asrik Jirdakhan, Aghbulag and Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Nemirli, Javahirli, Shirvanly, Saryjaly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Terter regions.