Armenians violated ceasefire 97 times a day

Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 97 times throughout the day.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Gaymagly, Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili villages of Qazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Nemirli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Shirvanly, Saryjaly, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.