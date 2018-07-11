Armenians violated ceasefire 97 times a day

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 97 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns. Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber, Aygeovit villages and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region, on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gizilhajili, Jafarli, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Munjuglu, villages of Tovuz region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Nemirli, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Kangarli, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend, regions.