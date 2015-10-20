Armenians violated ceasefire 93 times in a day

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire in different directions of the front 93 times within a day.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed units also fired on positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces near Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt of Tartar, Kangarli, Sarijali, Shuraabad villages of Agdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region and nameless heights in the territory of Goranboy, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational situation Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 98 shots on the firing points, trenches and positions of the enemy.