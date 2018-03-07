Armenians violated ceasefire 93 times a day

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 93 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the pres service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan, Voskevan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Vazashen village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari, Aygedzor villages of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Gushchu Ayrim, Bala Jafarli villages of Qazakh region, in Kokhanebi, Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Nemirli, Taghibeyli, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Abdinli, Garagashly, Kangarli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavand regions.