Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 92 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Gushchu Ayrim, Kemerli villages of Gazakh region from positions located in Voskevan, Dovekh villages of Noyemberyan region, in Aghdam, Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz region from Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Talish village of Goranboy region, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Kengerli, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Namirli, Shuraabad villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyiahmadli, Ashaghi Abdurrahmali villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 95 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.