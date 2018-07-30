Armenians violated ceasefire 92 times a day

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 92 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns. Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar, Aygeovit villages and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Marzili village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Fuzuli regions.