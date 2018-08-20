 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenians violated ceasefire 92 times a day

    Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 92 times throughout the day. Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense

    Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Jafarli, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Goyali village of Gadabay region.The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi