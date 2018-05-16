Armenians violated ceasefire 92 times a day

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 92 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili, Jafarli, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Garalar village of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Nemirli, Shikhlar, Garagashly, Shirvanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.